India’s economic constraints and an energy holdback to be eased

The home market constraint: Several economists in the 1970s began to point out that India did not have a domestic market that was big enough to absorb industrial goods that were being produced by local manufacturers. Among the underlying reasons was the fact that average incomes were low as well as unequally distributed. A gradual increase in incomes through economic growth was one part of the solution. The other was a determined policy in the 1980s to strengthen the rural market via higher support prices for farm produce. The third was a recognition of the importance of the international market, first through rupee depreciation in the 1980s and then the trade reforms of 1991.