India’s economic situation and the myth of a K-shaped recovery

Apart from their methodological weaknesses, official estimates also fail to correctly depict the true scale of India’s crisis. Our economy has been slowing down for some time now, with GDP growth decelerating to an unimpressive 4% in 2019-20, the pre-pandemic year. In the last three quarters of that year, manufacturing output declined 3%, 3% and 4.2%, respectively. This means that better manufacturing growth in the last three quarters of 2020-21 is largely a statistical mirage, rather than a reflection of any real revival in the sector. Hence any sense of complacency that might creep in based on these seemingly positive numbers would be bad news, especially since economic activity is likely to have got disrupted by the reimposition of various local lockdowns at the start of this financial year. Given the severity of the second wave, India’s economic recovery, which has already been delayed, will be even slower.

