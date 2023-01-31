India’s Economic Survey has got back to its true and tested format
This year’s edition departs from its trend by offering less opinion and more factual analysis for a clear view of our economy
It’s that time of the year again! Anticipation builds as the Economic Survey is about to be released. While it may seem like an annual tradition now, it was actually started by a simple executive decision that set a precedent that has lasted to this day. The survey is not a must-do as per the Constitution of India, but it has become an eagerly awaited document before the budget for economists, commentators and the general public alike.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×