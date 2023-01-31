India’s Economic Survey has got back to its true and tested format

One, amid two years of covid chaos and the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the third year, what kind of economic revival is the survey projecting for 2022-23 and 2023-24? These figures are sure to be the most talked about from the survey. It predicts a 7% real growth for 2022-23. For 2023-24, the survey predicts growth in a range of 6% to 6.8%. This prediction is likely to be widely accepted. It aligns with the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook forecast (also released yesterday) of 6.8% growth for 2022-23 and 6.1% for 2023-24. But, the good news is farther on the horizon, as India is projected to return to a growth rate of 6.8% in 2024-25. Despite the widening of its current account deficit and increased inflationary pressures worldwide, India continues to reign as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, outpacing growth in emerging and developing Asia. It even outpaces projections for China’s economy, which is set to grow at 5.2% in 2023-24 and 4.5% in 2024-25.