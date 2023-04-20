We need an action plan to deploy India’s demographic advantage4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:38 AM IST
India must devote more attention to children, youth and women for this economic edge to come good
Media coverage of my Brookings report, India @75: Replete with Contradictions, Brimming with Opportunities, Saddled with Challenges, has mostly focused on India’s rising industrial concentration. I am glad a debate on this important issue has taken off. Here, I wish to put forward another set of issues that received less attention. These relate to educating our children better, skilling our youth for better-quality jobs, and restoring the female labour force participation rate.
