We need an action plan to deploy India’s demographic advantage

Labour persisting in low-skilled jobs is exacerbated by substantial education gaps for the development of high-skilled labour, in spite of a steady improvement in school enrolments in India since 2006 as per the Annual Status of Education Reports (ASER), and measures for educating the girl child. Some of the recent education gaps are undoubtedly due to extended school closures during covid lockdowns. However, the biggest impact of covid years has been on India’s female labour participation. As per survey data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, it has declined from 18% in 2016 to sub-11% in 2022, and shockingly to under 7% in urban areas. Even data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) shows that female labour force participation is low in an absolute sense and also relative to most peer countries.