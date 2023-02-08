India’s emergence is vital for the global economy to keep growing

So, what is the solution? It is critical to understand the role of ‘consumption-time’. Consumption requires not only income, but physical time. Buying something is useless if one has no time to use or consume it. Thus, if population stagnates and enlarged production must find consumers, technology must necessarily be time-saving. Empirically, this is what has happened in the West since the 1980s. Think of instant services and pre-cooked food, while saving time in sectors like electronics has worked through convergence: we use the same hand-held device for multiple needs today. Thus, demand growth in such economies depends on the extent to which technology can save people time. (The formal development of these results is shown in a publication by the authors in the B.E. Journal of Theoretical Economics).