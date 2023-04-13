Esports needs key growth drivers to flourish in India

Second, countries with a robust history in sports and entertainment have been able to integrate underpinning networks of broadcasting, journalism and content distribution into Esports. As Esports begin to gain interest from a massive audience, a strong commercial structure becomes essential for smooth operations of large-scale tournaments and leagues. These structures include digital platforms for viewer monetization, physical and virtual event management solutions, tech enabled ticket and merchandise sales and more. India is well positioned with a rich history in sports and entertainment and must capitalize on existing infrastructure for Esports. Third, recognition and support from educational institutions provide a boost to the industry. In 2022, a school in Uttar Pradesh became the first in India to offer Esports as part of extracurricular activities.

