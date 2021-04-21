India’s G-SAP versus Japan’s yield curve control policy

In contrast, neither does RBI’s G-SAP provide an explicit target for G-sec yields, nor is it a commitment to buy an unlimited amount of these bonds from the market. Instead, G-SAP focuses on purchasing a specified volume of G-secs by inviting bids and then announcing a cut-off yield, but still not necessarily accepting all the bids that are consistent with that yield. For example, as per an RBI press release, in the first round of purchases under G-SAP, while the cut-off yield on the specified G-sec maturing in 2035 was 6.6122%, RBI accepted only 76.36% of the competitive offers at the cut-off price. Further, under G-SAP, RBI would not restrict itself to purchase a G-sec of only one tenure. On 15 April, only ₹75 billion of the total ₹250 billion was for the 10-year benchmark bond.