India’s G20 presidency: A catalyst for revitalizing global cooperation

India’s G20 presidency: A catalyst for revitalizing global cooperation3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:15 AM IST
In India’s G20 Presidency, the country is placing importance on global multistakeholder collaboration as a means to tackle the common challenges
India assumed the presidency of the G20 during a challenging global context. The world has gradually recovered from the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic, but global growth remains fragile and inflation stubbornly persistent. The increasing frequency of extreme weather events — July was the hottest month on record — has made clear that urgent progress is needed on climate action and other sustainable development goals y(SDGs) during this “decade of action".