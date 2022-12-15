India’s G20 presidency may lead us ahead on financial solutions

Third, the $650 billion of IMF special drawing rights (SDRs, the Fund’s reserve asset) authorized in 2021 could be reallocated to developing countries, as originally promised. The IMF has created a Resilience and Sustainability Trust to lend high-income countries’ SDRs. But borrowing requires a government to request an IMF programme, which acts as a deterrent. Because access is capped at 150% of a country’s IMF quota, the Fund foresees reallocating at most $42 billion. Worse, only six members have signed agreements to lend their SDRs, worth just $20 billion. The 150% cap should be lifted and more G20 governments should join the six pioneers and contribute to the trust.