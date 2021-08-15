India’s GDP prospects: What you see is not what you get

The first risk facing emerging economies, particularly India, is the prospect of the US Federal Reserve Bank gradually reducing its market purchase of securities issued by the US government and government-owned agencies. While the Fed has not said anything officially, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis president James Bullard in July stated that rising employment and inflation data merited a “tapering" of the Fed’s $120-billion-a-month asset-purchase programme. Since then, many other Federal Reserve governors in the US—Robert Kaplan from Dallas, Raphael Bostic from Atlanta, Tom Barkin from Richmond and Mary Daly from San Francisco—have also chimed in, echoing similar concerns. Only Bostic and Barkin have a vote in the 2021 Federal Open Market Committee (which works on a rotational basis), but the growing crescendo of influential voices might finally persuade the Fed to reverse its position. Yet, both RBI and FinMin make only perfunctory remarks about this risk.

