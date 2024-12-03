India’s growth slowdown: Yes, RBI does need to respond
Summary
- The Reserve Bank of India shifted its policy stance to neutral in October. Now it should use open market operations to buy bonds and ease liquidity conditions, before going for a rate cut in the first half of 2025.
The Indian economy is in the midst of a cyclical slowdown. The government statistics office reported last week that economic growth had declined for a third quarter in a row. There were enough indications from the ground by then that the economy was losing momentum; but hardly anybody expected such a sharp slowdown — from 6.7% in the first quarter to 5.4% in the second quarter of 2024-25.