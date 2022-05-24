India’s growth story of unicorns worked very well until it did not

Further, this is why foreign institutional investors are selling Indian stocks. This has led to three things. First, most unicorns and startups that had listed with a lot of hype are now down in the dumps as far as their current share prices are concerned. This is the stock market’s way of telling such companies, ‘Show us some cash flow.’ Second, this has made things difficult for unicorns and startups which were thinking of IPOs in order to allow their founders and investors an exit through that route. The days when they were going to get anywhere near the kind of valuation in the listed market as they had in the unlisted market are over. Third, any fresh fund raisers for startups will now happen at lower valuations.