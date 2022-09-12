India’s industrial production index isn’t beyond repair4 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 10:22 PM IST
New databases that are soundly validated can fix the IIP but India’s statistical leadership must show openness
India’s statistics ministry generates only one high-frequency gauge of economic activity. And that lone barometer, the index of industrial production (IIP), is completely broken. In a 30 August research note, Credit Suisse analysts Neelkanth Mishra, Abhay Khaitan and Prateek Ancha show that the IIP has consistently understated growth in industrial output over the past decade.