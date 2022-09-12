India’s industrial production index isn’t beyond repair

The Rangarajan Commission—set up to review the statistical system more than two decades ago—was perhaps the first official panel to flag serious discrepancies in IIP data in its 2001 report. The Committee on Financial Sector Assessment, set up jointly by the Union government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the mid-2000s, reiterated those concerns. In 2011, the National Statistical Commission (NSC) appointed former National Sample Survey chief N.S. Sastry to conduct an independent statistical audit of the IIP. Sastry found several problems both in the collection and validation of data, and suggested remedies.