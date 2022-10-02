India’s internet policy mustn’t develop Chinese characteristics

When it comes to wanting to control the worldwide web, India is already something of a world leader: There have been more than 660 instances since 2012 when mobile or fixed-line internet was shut down in one part of the country or the other, according to the Software Freedom Law Centre, an advocacy group. The draft telecom bill simply seeks to formalize this arbitrary power, which is now used by various state governments—not just to stop the spread of misinformation during riots but also to prevent students from cheating in examinations.