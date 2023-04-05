India’s K-shaped housing sector is in need of reformist tax tweaks1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
- Incentivize renting out homes instead of buying extras for investment to minimize price distortions
In a press release on 16 March, real estate company DLF said that its latest luxury high-rise residences project, The Arbour, had seen pre-formal launch sales of more than ₹8,000 crore in three days. The price for these 4BHK apartments starts from ₹7 crore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×