India’s K-shaped housing sector is in need of reformist tax tweaks

Like any other large socioeconomic-political issue, there are no neat and plausible solutions here. Nonetheless, there are a few things that can be done. First, the government can incentivize individuals to rent out homes. This can be done by making rental income up to a certain level tax-free or taxing it at a lower rate. This will help the government get a better estimate of the kind of rental income that’s actually earned in the economy as a whole, given that many landlords like to be paid in cash. Second, tax incentives on the sale of residential real estate need to be gradually done away with. There’s no reason for the government to incentivize people to buy homes they don’t need.