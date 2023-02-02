India’s latest budget succeeds in hitting all the right notes
- It does well on promoting growth without rocking the macro boat
The budget for 2023-24 was presented against a challenging macro-political backdrop. Unlike the previous two years, the boost to revenues from elevated nominal GDP growth is unlikely to be repeated; dark clouds owing to a global slowdown mean India’s real growth is likely to slow; and general elections in 2024 meant political compulsions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×