India’s latest budget succeeds in hitting all the right notes

In the near-term, the assumptions underlying the 5.9%-of-GDP fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 will get challenged as the year progresses. The budget has assumed nominal GDP growth of 10.5% in 2023-24, whereas we see real GDP growth at around 5.1% and nominal GDP growth at around 8.5-9.0%. The reason is simple. Industrial production and export growth are already on a downtrend, and as the US and European economies slide into recession this year, exports will slump further. The share of India’s exports to the US and Europe combined at 35.5% of total exports is much higher than to China (5.8%), which limits direct spillovers from China’s reopening.

