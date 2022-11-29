India’s law should be practical about breaches of data

Before I get into what the draft law does (or does not do), I want to first disabuse you of the notion that you are helpless to protect yourself in such circumstances. The most serious fallout of a data breach is that your credentials (the username and passwords that you use to log into digital services like online banking and social media) could fall into the hands of the criminally inclined, who could siphon money out of your accounts or trash your online reputation. Since most of us settle on a single strong password that we then use across a variety of services, a single data breach puts at risk not only the service from which the breach occurred, but every other service in which the same password was re-used.