India’s millennial heroes could do with history lessons

But our generation is different from our parents’. We were told that engineering or medicine were the only passports to a better life. But most of us have allowed our children to follow their innate passions and study what they want to. The importance of this, socially and nationally, cannot be underestimated. We are creating—knowingly or with some subconscious guilt—a much more intellectually diverse and culturally vibrant India. And this has perhaps gone mostly unnoticed, though we have also made India a much more gender-equal country. We have seen more change than any other generation—from bicycles to Zoom—and have gone with the flow of whatever we invented. We are cool.