India’s moment seems near but could still prove elusive

Covid’s aftermath and the Russia-Ukraine war now fortuitously situates India in a unique negotiating position, with a slightly larger share of voice in the global governance framework. As it happens, India also assumes the G20 presidency this year. The stars seem aligned but will yield results only when hard work trumps rhetoric; currently, double-speak threatens to muddy India’s crusading cape. At the WTO, for example, it is willing to get into bed with partners it belligerently vilifies at home. It cannot have one face at home and another for the global market. There is also the issue of a capacity deficit: India has let opportunities slip earlier, either because negotiators were overwhelmed or because some grand bargains were privately settled. India’s leadership must decide whether it wants to seize this moment or only exploit its rhetorical prospects.

