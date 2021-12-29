India’s most potent resource remains tragically underutilized

Are these discouraged workers who have given up hope of even finding a job? This does not square with the frenzied mobs who show up at government recruitment centres even for modestly-paid Class 3 and Class 4 jobs. Undoubtedly, the pandemic and associated lockdowns have affected the informal and labour intensive sectors adversely, and the low LPR may be a lingering effect of that. But overall job growth during the past few years has been low, given the demands of the country’s demographic bulge. Another indicator of distress in India’s labour market is demand for work on sites of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). It acts as a proxy for unemployment insurance. During the last fiscal year, ended 31 March, demand for these state-assured jobs was up by 42%, with work provided to 112 million people. Since April, this has gone up by another 20%. The budgetary spend on NREGS had to be expanded during the pandemic period to more than ₹1 trillion annually, reflecting how heavily dependent people are on it.