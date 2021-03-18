India’s new DFI will help achieve big development targets

This is precisely why the structure of the newly-created National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID) is so important. One key determinant of the success of any institution is its governance. A company with a sound board, strong governance structures and excellent management will perform consistently well. Companies with weaker corporate governance may also perform well for some time. But over the long-term, their value and wealth creation potential will be adversely impacted by inherent weaknesses in their management. This is particularly true for public sector enterprises, in which shareholder supervision is not as strong as it is in private enterprises. The fact that NABFID is intended to have a professional board that will be half filled by non-official directors, and that people of eminence will serve as its members, be it as its chairperson or non-official directors, is a signal to markets that it has been designed to operate in a professional manner.