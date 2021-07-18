India’s new industrial policy is a replay of socialist-era follies

The government’s defenders point out that its investor-friendly reforms weren’t answered; nobody came to ‘Make in India’. And, they ask, hasn’t China profited handsomely from subsidizing its own manufacturing sector? Such arguments miss the point. Modi’s manufacturing push never went much further than gaming the World Bank’s indicators. No investor believes structural reforms, particularly to the legal system, have gone deep enough. India has a large workforce but few skilled workers. To top it all off, the rupee is overvalued. Rather than work at solving these interconnected and complex problems, politicians in New Delhi have decided to paper over them with taxpayer money.

