India’s open data movement has found a white knight

A key goal of the PMGSY is to provide all-weather roads in the hinterlands to connect rural habitations (clusters of dwellings or village sub-units) to important sites such as schools or bus stands. The ministry used a weighting formula to prioritize roads that would link a habitation to a secondary school, hospital or a mandi (agri-market). To collect data, field engineers fanned out across India over the past few years to record the geographic coordinates of these facilities on an application developed by the Pune-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The data on these facilities have now been released as part of the rural connectivity dataset (https://geosadak-pmgsy.nic.in/OpenData). It is perhaps one of the most granular geo-tagged datasets available in the public domain today. Given the paucity of rural data, this database could help researchers and private firms understand and serve rural India better. The dataset has been released under an open data licence, which means that it can be used freely by both public and private organizations.

