India’s path to the Cornwall Consensus goes via China

The second area of concern—or perhaps dilemma—for India is the Cornwall Consensus desire to step up infrastructure investment in developing and poor nations. The plan, called Build Back Better World, or B3W, is to provide an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which rich countries see as opaque, extortive and a security threat. B3W is predicated on private capital and multilateral financial institutions; as the B3W lead country, USA’s institutions and offices (such as, USAID or US Exim) are also bound to be involved in the programme.