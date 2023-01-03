India’s policy impact challenge: Why it exists and how to meet it

In the history of India, there have been critical junctures when the policy terrain saw significant reforms. The past few years make up a transformative period due to a series of major policy initiatives. The policies have spanned various socio-economic and legislative areas, some of the highlights being the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity and Make in India initiative, among others. The country witnessed reforms aimed at invigorating entrepreneurship, streamlining regulatory processes and even re-imagining the education system (through the National Education Policy). These initiatives have been driven by certain overarching goals, such as self-sufficiency, inclusivity in growth and maximizing good governance. A range of measures has led to landmark achievements on various economic parameters. While inclusivity has been a key feature of these policy reforms, there still is scope for their benefits to reach far and wide across various segments of the Indian population. According to the State of Inequality Report, 2022, earnings of the top 10% are approximately equal to those of the bottom 64%. India’s efforts toward creating shared prosperity must take into account the importance of having an efficient policy implementation architecture. It is important to dig deeper into this question: Why do some reforms have a greater impact than others? Our discussion around an answer must keep policy implementation a central point. While it takes time for reforms to fully manifest their effects, their impact in the future depends on policy implementation in the present. A policy rehaul is complete only once it reflects in the form of an improvement in implementation as well.

