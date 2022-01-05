India’s political parties rally on despite its third wave of covid

Health experts and epidemiologists are despairing. “The one thing we know for sure about Omicron is that it is significantly more transmissible than any of the variants that came before it—for this reason, anything that might promote transmission should be rigorously controlled, large gatherings among them," Gautam Menon, a professor at Ashoka University, told me. He lamented that India had not learned from what he described as “the devastating second wave," noting: “It is hypocritical to say that numbers at wedding parties should be restricted, but to impose no such curbs on political rallies."

