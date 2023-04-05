India’s post-pandemic potential growth could be pushed higher4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
We need deeper structural changes to drive more investments, raise productivity and enhance women’s labour participation
Three years have now passed since the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. Economic activity collapsed. India was no exception. The economic recovery around the world has been uneven. India has managed to avoid the inflationary surge that many rich countries are battling as well as the balance-of-payments crises that have brought many of our neighbours to their knees.