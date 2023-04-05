India’s post-pandemic potential growth could be pushed higher

The tea leaves suggest that India will outperform most other large economies over the rest of the decade. However, any hubris should be tempered with an uncomfortable fact. India currently has a per capita income of around $2,500. Last May, this column had examined how fast other countries in the region had doubled their per capita income from an initial level of $2,000. Countries such as China, South Korea and Taiwan took four, five and six years respectively. The Philippines needed 16 years. Indonesia and Malaysia took 12 years. India is currently looking more like Indonesia than China in this context, albeit against the backdrop of a very different global situation.

