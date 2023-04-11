What they don’t tell you about India’s poverty numbers4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:34 AM IST
Controversial survey changes have clouded the picture of how we’re doing on this vital parameter
Two main yardsticks are usually used to judge a modern economy’s progress: the rate of economic growth, and the rate of poverty decline. The first provides an idea of the aggregate economic performance, while the second provides an idea of how widely economic gains are being shared. The second yardstick is politically more contentious, and India’s ruling regime has largely avoided this issue since 2014. That has not stopped researchers from coming up with their own inferences on poverty in India, often based on limited data and questionable assumptions.