What they don’t tell you about India’s poverty numbers

The divergence between survey estimates and national accounts is neither new nor unique to India. A number of scholars, including the Nobel-winning economist Angus Deaton, have examined this issue in the past, and the broad consensus is that the survey data can’t be considered flawed simply because it diverges from the national account estimates. This is especially true in the case of countries such as India, where national account estimates of consumption are imputed, not directly estimated. An official committee set up by Mospi to examine this issue in 2015 and led by the statistician A.K. Adhikari had shown that a part of this divergence can be explained by definitional issues. The rest of it was because of errors in both survey and national account estimates.