Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Credit saturation for livelihoods

As India’s Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) completed eight years on 8 April, we can glance back at the changes wrought by this mass credit saturation programme that was envisaged during the bleak days of 2014-15 when our formal financial sector was reeling under bad loans, especially its impact on the sociocultural fabric of the country. The PMMY is one of the flagship schemes of Union government to encourage self- employment. The scheme targets micro and own-account enterprises that constitute a vibrant business ecosystem in India. Micro enterprises are mostly engaged in manufacturing, processing, trading and services, and many of these units are single-ownership businesses.

