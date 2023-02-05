India’s promotion of millets is great but will likely fail
Taste tends to win every battle where it is pitted against health and so rice and wheat will retain their supremacy
At one point during her presentation of India’s budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised millets as noble food. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thumped the desk in approval and the rest of Parliament joined the tribute as though all of them were eaters of these ancient coarse grains.