India’s promotion of millets is great but will likely fail

Lately, India has been doing something uncharacteristically interesting. It has been offering a health tip to Indians and the rest of the world. It has been asking people to eat millets. The main motivation appears to be to make more money off them, as India is their largest producer. But the government also appears to truly believe millets are healthy. As it is Indian nationalists think anything that is ancient is good for you. So, millets are on their way to be canonized, like quinoa. The sainthood of a food inevitably comes with some exaggerations, but all things considered, millets deserve their late recognition. They are healthier to consume than rice and wheat. This is also why millets are doomed.