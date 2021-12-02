On 19 November, in a sudden announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament last September. And they were repealed on the very first day that the House convened for its winter session. Like the way they were passed last year, the repeal was also done without any discussion. So, why they were introduced and rescinded remains off the record.

Their repeal was a foregone conclusion before they went through the parliamentary process. The laws had anyway been held in abeyance after the Supreme Court stayed their implementation. But the fact that the government violated its own commitment to the three laws was evident in its blatant use of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), which was one of the laws that was amended. Not only was its invocation of the ECA irrational in some cases, it also showed that the Centre was ready to use provisions it had tried to eliminate.

However, it is also clear that more than the government’s own vacillation, the repeal was primarily a result of resolute opposition by farmer unions for over a year, regardless of lives endangered and lost in protest activity. Even the Prime Minister accepted in his speech that the government failed to convince these protesting farmers of the three laws’ merits. State polls due in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, states where the agitation was strong, must surely have hastened their repeal.

Farmers were unhappy with the way the government pushed these bills despite opposition from various stakeholders, including their representatives and parliamentarians. These were imposed on farmers at a time when India was battling the pandemic and our economy was contracting, with a demand squeeze for most. While the hasty legislation process and subsequent attempts at vilifying the farmer protests as ‘anti-national’ and ‘foreign funded’ may have contributed to the Centre’s failure to convince farmers, the real reason was the content of the laws. Not only did they not address farmers’ chief concern of low output prices and falling profitability, the free pass given to the private sector on agricultural-produce marketing and contract farming would have added to their misery.

Farmers have been protesting for almost five years now in different states, and the repeal of those laws is unlikely to end their worries. To blame a section of farmers for not realizing their merits is not just unfair, but out of touch with farming reality. The sector is faced with rising input costs and low price realizations, with demand in decline across our economy since 2016-17. Most of these concerns have got aggravated over the past year, with input expenses on diesel, electricity and fertilizers rising faster than output prices. Recent rural-wage data and our situation assessment survey of farmers confirm declining rural wages and income from crop cultivation.

Farmers were not opposed to reforms in the agricultural sector. Contrary to popular perceptions, they have been reform-friendly and embraced many of these, including state-level and central changes to the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act.

Moreover, their demand for a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) is in line with commitments by successive governments to fair remuneration for farmers, with defined profitability, as proposed by the Swaminathan panel. While opinions may diverge on how best to ensure remunerative prices, there is no denying the need to reform our MSP system. The problems that need to be addressed include political interference in MSP-setting, crop-wise and regional imbalances in MSP-led procurement operations, inefficient distributional and stocking policies, and undue and ad-hoc interference in tariffs and trade restrictions. These are well known and have been debated by several committees.

Similarly, reforms are needed in case- research priorities, extension services and investment priorities. Most of these have seen drops in public expenditure and support with little institutional reform of regulation. While most require proactive legislative interventions without much financial commitment, some of them need state investment and expenditure. The current moment is an ideal time for the government to restart the process of much-needed reforms in the sector. A panel with farmer representation may be a good beginning.

While the enactment and repeal of the laws may not have contributed much on the ground, at least they have raised public awareness of our agricultural crisis and the need for a participatory process to work out solutions.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi

