India’s repeal of farm laws won’t resolve our real crisis of farming

Farmers were unhappy with the way the government pushed these bills despite opposition from various stakeholders, including their representatives and parliamentarians. These were imposed on farmers at a time when India was battling the pandemic and our economy was contracting, with a demand squeeze for most. While the hasty legislation process and subsequent attempts at vilifying the farmer protests as ‘anti-national’ and ‘foreign funded’ may have contributed to the Centre’s failure to convince farmers, the real reason was the content of the laws. Not only did they not address farmers’ chief concern of low output prices and falling profitability, the free pass given to the private sector on agricultural-produce marketing and contract farming would have added to their misery.