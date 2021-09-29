When you walk inside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, the overwhelming sense you get is of peace. How could it be otherwise? This was Mohandas Gandhi’s home. The calmness is soothing, as if you’re looking at a beautiful landscape, or walking by a quiet seashore. Gandhi isn’t there, but his presence prevails in the simplicity and austerity of the complex.

Gandhi led the Dandi March from the ashram in 1930 and vowed not to return until India became free.But in January 1948, Nathuram Godse assassinated him. Much of India considers Godse a villain, but there are a few politicians and sympathizers of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who consider Godse a hero and patriot. And in the years since the BJP came to power, Godse, and the ideology he represented, has acquired a following that cannot be disregarded.

That is the prime reason to be wary of the Indian government’s plans of spending an estimated ₹12 billion to upgrade the ashram. The BJP’s conduct suggests it has little time for Gandhi and never really considered him to be a hero, or his ideas to be particularly relevant. While it cannot disavow Gandhi completely—it invokes him when it suits its purpose, be it at international gatherings or for photo opportunities such as the Prime Minister travelling on a train in South Africa where Gandhi was evicted from a train compartment, or publishing calendars promoting khadi, which show Narendra Modi instead of Gandhi spinning the charkha, or having an essay praising Gandhi in The New York Times on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary—it appears to portray Gandhi principally as a sanitation and hygiene advocate, as though his most important call was for cleanliness.

True, the Sabarmati ashram can do with some infrastructural improvement and could build more public facilities for visitors, but the amount of money being talked about is vastly disproportionate to what those plans indicate, suggesting a bigger agenda. Ostensibly, the plan is to expose a new generation to Gandhi’s message, but what kind of message will this government pick? Where Gandhi says that truth and non-violence would always win and tyrants would always fall, or where he speaks homilies promoting vegetarianism? Where Gandhi challenges a British judge to give him the highest punishment and show no mercy, or where he sings hymns to Rama? Where Gandhi chooses to go to jail to assert his freedom, or where he calls for a boycott of foreign goods?

The ashram’s facilities can be improved, but does it cost billions of rupees? Will it turn the ashram into a spectacle—a Central Vista-type redesign, a Jallianwala Bagh-type transformation? Would there be tacky murals depicting the salt march as if it were a procession of festive pilgrims?

The planners have been coy about what they intend to do, and the concern that prominent Gandhians have raised over the lack of transparency is justified. India today might appear to disregard Gandhi in most respects. Gandhi believed India lived in its villages, but India is a rapidly urbanizing country. Gandhi believed in making do with less; Indians want more. Gandhi may be on virtually every currency note, and roads and institutions may be named after him, but the present government’s approach is further away from Gandhian values than any Indian government since independence.

Gandhi was not perfect, nor divine; he should not be placed on a pedestal, and his views should be re-examined and challenged. Criticizing him is not blasphemy. Nobody ‘owns’ Gandhi, but nor does the government. And those who understand Gandhi change their views when they face new facts, as Gandhi did. I remember when Richard Attenborough was making the film Gandhi in India, several historians were appalled by the liberties its script took—one magazine even published over 100 instances of what it described as factual inaccuracies in it, the most glaring example being that in the movie, the killings in Kolkata take place after independence, whereas in reality they had preceded 15 August 1947. I was in college at the time, and as students, my friend the late Meera Sanyal and I had interviewed the Gandhian leader Usha Mehta for our college magazine because she was critical of the film. She warily told us, “We are not prepared to give Gandhi to anyone." But once the film was made, and she saw its impact on millions, she changed her view.

Gandhi no longer lives in that ashram. Many of his ideals can still inspire and rejuvenate India, but Indians have to make that choice. His work lives in the tireless dedication of those who work with Adivasis and for rural upliftment, in the fearless campaigners who speak truth to power, and among the lawyers who represent peaceful activists kept in jail and denied bail. The ashram symbolizes that spirit under assault. Transforming it in the name of progress in a “New India" could turn out to be a nihilist act intended to rewrite the past.

This year is the 125th anniversary of Jhaverchand Meghani, the Gujarati poet whom Gandhi called the country’s “rashtriya shayar", or national poet. It is worth recalling what Meghani wrote when Gandhi left for the round table conference: “Chhello katoro jherno aa pi jajo, Bapu" (Drink this last glass of poison, Bapu).

Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York. Read Salil’s previous Mint columns at www.livemint.com/saliltripathi

