India’s Sabarmati Ashram plan must uphold Gandhian values

Gandhi was not perfect, nor divine; he should not be placed on a pedestal, and his views should be re-examined and challenged. Criticizing him is not blasphemy. Nobody ‘owns’ Gandhi, but nor does the government. And those who understand Gandhi change their views when they face new facts, as Gandhi did. I remember when Richard Attenborough was making the film Gandhi in India, several historians were appalled by the liberties its script took—one magazine even published over 100 instances of what it described as factual inaccuracies in it, the most glaring example being that in the movie, the killings in Kolkata take place after independence, whereas in reality they had preceded 15 August 1947. I was in college at the time, and as students, my friend the late Meera Sanyal and I had interviewed the Gandhian leader Usha Mehta for our college magazine because she was critical of the film. She warily told us, “We are not prepared to give Gandhi to anyone." But once the film was made, and she saw its impact on millions, she changed her view.

