India’s second corona wave and the lessons learnt from last year

So the likelihood of moderate economic losses this time is contingent on getting the second wave under control. There are also concerns over the medium term. The Indian labour market has still not recovered from its covid shocks, especially if one looks beyond the unemployment rate to take into account the fact that many have dropped out of the labour force while others have moved back into disguised unemployment in agriculture. The other challenge is destruction of productive capacity in the Indian economy, especially in small and informal firms. Larger firms have done better, and perhaps even gained market share.