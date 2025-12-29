Commenting on the politics of a Western democracy where he resides, my old friend Sanjay Krishnan remarked that the liberal party there is caught in quicksand. The more vigorously it tries to save itself, the deeper it sinks. It needed a different strategy.
India's single-party dominance challenge: The opposition needs to set its policy agenda right for a credible challenge
SummaryThe Congress should forge a liberal nationalist agenda instead of hopping issues thoughtlessly to attack the BJP. As its Bharat Jodo Yatra showed, people are accepting of unity, peace and other democratic values, but it must bring coherence in its agenda.
Commenting on the politics of a Western democracy where he resides, my old friend Sanjay Krishnan remarked that the liberal party there is caught in quicksand. The more vigorously it tries to save itself, the deeper it sinks. It needed a different strategy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More