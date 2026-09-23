As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
Why a unified compliance stack could unlock India’s startup potential
SummaryWe have world-class founders, exceptional tech talent, and digital public infrastructure like UPI that have set global benchmarks. The next opportunity is to apply this exact infrastructure mindset to entrepreneurship itself.
As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
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