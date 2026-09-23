Why a unified compliance stack could unlock India’s startup potential

The intent across policy circles is already visible, and critical conversations around easing regulatory frictions, liberalizing capital flow frameworks, and simplifying corporate structures are under way. What matters now is momentum. Over $150 billion in private venture funding has entered the Indian startup ecosystem over the past decade, but in today’s recalibrated global economy, investor capital flows strictly toward jurisdictions with maximum speed to execution. Countries that translate sound policy into frictionless execution most quickly will be best placed to attract the next generation of global capital, talent and technological intellectual property.