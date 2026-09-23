Why a unified compliance stack could unlock India’s startup potential

As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
***
India’s startup ecosystem does not have an innovation deficit; it has a friction problem. With more than 200,000 startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and over 100 unicorns valued at $1 billion or more, India has firmly established itself as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.
We have world-class founders, exceptional tech talent, and digital public infrastructure that have set global benchmarks. The success of UPI, which processed around 23 billion transactions in July 2026 alone and is the largest global real-time digital payments infrastructure, demonstrated what becomes possible when government, regulators, and private innovators converge around a shared objective and execute with conviction.
The next opportunity is to apply this exact infrastructure mindset to entrepreneurship itself. Starting and scaling a business should be as seamless as onboarding to a digital service. While initiatives like SPICe+ have reduced the time required to incorporate a business, the broader regulatory burden remains significant. For early-stage founders, navigating this maze consumes critical capital and bandwidth, acting as a hidden "friction tax" during their most vulnerable phase.
A unified compliance architecture, single-window regulatory portals, and dynamic regulations that undergo periodic sunset reviews can fundamentally reduce the cost, complexity, and uncertainty founders face. Equally important is the role of public-private partnerships in shaping these systems. The most effective policies are dynamic, not static. Frameworks like the RBI and Sebi regulatory sandboxes have proven that safe testing environments accelerate innovation in fintech and capital markets. However, extending these agile frameworks to emerging sectors like deeptech, AI, climate tech, and spacetech requires continuous engagement with founders, investors, operators, and industry stakeholders. Building structured, institutionalized feedback loops into policymaking ensures that regulations evolve in step with technology and non-traditional business models.
The intent across policy circles is already visible, and critical conversations around easing regulatory frictions, liberalizing capital flow frameworks, and simplifying corporate structures are under way. What matters now is momentum. Over $150 billion in private venture funding has entered the Indian startup ecosystem over the past decade, but in today’s recalibrated global economy, investor capital flows strictly toward jurisdictions with maximum speed to execution. Countries that translate sound policy into frictionless execution most quickly will be best placed to attract the next generation of global capital, talent and technological intellectual property.
India’s opportunity is not merely to make starting a company easier, but to make building an enduring, market-defining enterprise in India an obvious choice for global entrepreneurs and investors.
Venk Krishnan is a TiE charter member and president, TiE Bangalore.
This is the fourth part in the series. Next week: Alok Mittal on the great convergence between MSMEs and startups.
Read the previous part: Beyond the unicorn: why India needs a real innovation index