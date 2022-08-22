India’s tightrope walk in a hostile neighbourhood

Pakistan’s democracy is at the mercy of the army, whereas in India, the regulators are the Parliament and the elected government, and the Constitution is supreme. Another mistake Pakistan made was to fall into the lap of the US. Superpowers are not friends to anyone; they simply use countries. Pakistani rulers relied on US support and vowed to “fight a thousand years" with India, and inflicting “a thousand wounds". It began to nurture terrorists and soon became hostage to a coalition of its Army, ISI, and terrorists. Its economy, which was larger than India’s until the 1980s, is now nine times smaller. And the real source of concern is that a decadent Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal could fall into the hands of those with chaotic schemes at any time.