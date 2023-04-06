India’s trade stance remains a little too protectionism happy4 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Short of striking oil, history has presented countries with no better path to prosperity than international trade. There is one simple reason for this: scale. Countries that produce goods and services for the world not only can specialize, but also build up larger factories and sectors than they would otherwise since they are serving demand from multiple countries’ populations, not just their own.