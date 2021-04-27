India’s under-appreciated role as sword arm of the UN

Yet, the historiography of these events is marred by inaccuracies and misrepresentation. In the 2016 movie The Siege of Jadotville, for example, a composite character represents all Indian military leadership, wears a turban, and goes by the name General Raja (likely a misplaced ode to Brigadier K.A.S. Raja). The controversial Radio Katanga incident, in which an Indian battalion attacked and captured a radio station, is also shown to have been commanded by this General Raja, whereas in reality it was Major Sawan Singh’s operation. Gurkha troops are rarely mentioned, while they were considered hugely crucial to the initial success of the mission and the securing of Leopoldville when they arrived with Lieutenant Colonel B.S. Dhillon in 1961. Reporting on Indian military tactics in the Congo, The New York Times praised a brigade group using music to establish first contact with the Armée Nationale Congolaise (the Congolese Army) as an Indian way “marked by unorthodoxy".