India’s budget needs to address three medium-to-long term priorities
Summary
- Employment incentive schemes in 10 labour-intensive sectors should be launched, even as public investment is enlarged in fresh-water supply and cutting-edge technologies. This can deliver a big-band transformation. Resources could be raised by getting rid of flab in the fiscal system.
As we approach the new year, preparation of the annual budget is proceeding in earnest. Apart from the annual balancing of expenditure, revenues and the deficit, the next budget will hopefully address some medium-to-long term priorities, as there is no other policy document that can address these concerns in the post-Five Year Plan era.